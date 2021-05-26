Lenexa police identify man shot and killed in officer involved shooting

A Lenexa police shooting at the Extended Stay America motel left one man dead Tuesday.

LENEXA, Kan. (Nexstar Media Wire) — The Lenexa Police Department has identified the man shot and killed by officers Wednesday at the Extended Stay America in Lenexa.

Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, of Nashville, Tennessee was shot and killed by two officers after an exchange of gun fire.

Shortly after 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the hotel at 8015 Lenexa Drive on several reports of a disturbance involving a man and woman yelling loudly.

When officers arrived and entered the room, they said Chandler opened fire and the officers returned fire.

Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene.