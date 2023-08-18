WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The lesser prairie chicken has caused a controversy involving the Endangered Species Act.

Since the federal government added it to the Threatened Species List, farmers in Kansas have had to adapt to not being able to use grasslands already inhabited by prairie chickens for things like growing crops or grazing livestock.

Oil drilling will also be prohibited on the lands.

Kansas Congressman Tracey Mann said having added the lesser prairie chicken to the list will affect the state’s development.

“[It’s] really bad for ag producers, bad for our oil and gas industry, bad for small businesses,” he said.

Kent Fricke, Small Game Coordinator at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Kansans have mixed feelings about placing the prairie chicken on the list.

“People, of course, are in favor of the listing based on the overall conservation status and population trends of the species,” he added. “But also a number of people, especially landowners and landowner groups, are concerned about the regulations that are associated with the Endangered Species Act and the lesser prairie chicken going on that list.”

Placing the lesser prairie chicken on the threatened species list has been an ongoing issue for the past 20 years.

While the current decision is to keep the lesser prairie chicken on the list, Congressman Mann says the government will continue evaluating the bird’s status.

Isabel Flores is covering Washington, DC for KSN.com. She is a Broadcasting and Digital Journalism graduate student at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.