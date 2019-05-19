Lightning ignites oil tanker battery in Ellinwood

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir confirms an oil field tank battery fire producing large plumes of smoke in Ellinwood.

It happened at 6:44 p.m. just west of the intersection of South East 90 Avenue and South East 50 Road

It appears the tank battery was struck by lightning when the recent storm cell moved over the area in Ellinwood.

Crews are waiting for the flames to burn off before they attempt to extinguish it.

No injuries were reported. Officials say no roads are blocked and traffic is flowing as normal.