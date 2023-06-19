WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Local and state leaders were in Paris, France, this week, representing the Air Capital and Kansas at the largest air show in the world.

Textron, Spirit Aerosystems, Airbus, and many other local aerospace companies are promoting opportunities to bring more jobs and growth to the Sunflower State.

“Our brand is the Air Capital of the world, and the world is here,” said Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner.

Governor Laura Kelly, Senator Jerry Moran, U.S. Representative Ron Estes, and many other leaders, along with businesses, are showcasing Kansas worldwide at the Paris Air Show.

“This is one of the greatest opportunities for Wichita as the Air Capital of the world to really highlight what we offer on a global scale,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

Mayor Whipple wants to see more jobs and economic growth come to south central Kansas and a new generation of aerospace.

“Getting into drones, getting into satellites, getting into rockets, that type of stuff,” said Mayor Whipple.

State and local leaders are connecting with military, commercial, and private aviation industries.

“Four or five of them are major companies that are looking to expand their operations in the Wichita area as a supplier,” said Meitzner.

He said not all states are seeing representation like Kansas.

“It proves to me that Senator, Congressman, Governor, they really care about the success of what we are doing,” said Meitzner.

“We are one of the leading cities when it comes to manufacturing and building aircraft, so being here really allows us to capitalize on our reputation to allow us to bring more jobs, more work back to Wichita, and again it allows us to open up opportunities for that next generation of aeronautics including satellites, including drones, that type of stuff as well,” said Mayor Whipple.

The Greater Wichita Partnership and others are sharing information about Kansas through an information booth at the show.

The Paris Air Show runs until June 25.