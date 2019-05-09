Lyon County teen rescued after car was swept away in high water

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and emergency crews helped rescue a teen after her car was swept from the roadway.

The 19-year-old Emporia woman called 911 around 3 a.m. saying she needed help, officials said.

Flood waters swept her car into a field near Road J and Road 140, located southwest of Emporia. When rescue crews arrived, they said they found her on top of her car. Her phone was dead, but she was able to scream to deputies.

Emergency crews were able to rescue her just after 4 a.m., and she was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health.

Authorities issued a ticket to the woman for driving around the barricade. They want to remind drivers not to drive around the barricades.