M.T. Liggett Art Environment showcases late artist’s ‘bizarre’ metal pieces

MULLINVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – If you have ever driven on U.S. 400 near Mullinville, you’ve likely seen hundreds of strange pieces of metal art just a few feet from the highway.

M.T Leggitt made hundreds of metal art pieces throughout his life and put many of them on public display

The art was created by the late M.T. Liggett (1933-2017), who had a passion for creating strange and fascinating works of art from old metal road signs and glass bottles. Some of his pieces have names of his inspirations and show strange caricatures of those he loved or disliked, with his largest works being nearly 20 feet tall.

His unique works are now a part of the M.T. Liggett Art Environment, which is dedicated to preserving and showcasing one of Southwest Kansas’ most fascinating artists.

“This building was completed with the vision of the Kohler foundation who played a huge part on this site, they preserved all of M.T.’s artwork outside and build this building for visitors to come to,” said Ann Dixson, director of the M.T. Ligget Art Environment.

“The displays that you see are the culmination of the hard work of several people the curator of this exhibit was Erika Nelson and she did an amazing job telling M.T.’s story and being true to the complicated person he was.”

“I think this site is a place that people could visit multiple times and each time you’re going to see something different. Not because the work is changing but because it’s so complex and there are just so many small things that are included in the work that people would be excited to see.”

The Environment contains over 600 pieces of M.T. Liggett’s pieces, as well as plenty of information about the man himself. There are future plans for live metal welding art creations in an on-site welding station using supplies that M.T. left behind.

The M.T. Leggitt Art Environment is located at 207 N Main Street in Mullinville, Kan. and is open from 1-4 p.m. every Thursday through Monday.