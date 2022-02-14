SHAWNEE, Kan. — A 28-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a house fire in Shawnee, Kansas that killed an infant early Sunday morning.

The infant’s father, Nicholas Adam Ecker, was charged in Johnson County Court Monday with first-degree arson and aggravated arson in connection to the incident.

Firefighters said they found the body of a little boy around 1 a.m. Sunday after they responded to a fire near West 69th Terrace and Larsen Lane.

Investigators said the infant was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries in the fire.

Ecker’s is also charged with felony stalking, domestic aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

A $1 million bond has been set and he is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.