Man convicted in 2015 Dodge City homicide
DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 31-year-old Dodge City man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in a 2015 shooting death.
Julio Fraire was convicted Tuesday after a five-day trial. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Ramiro Nicolas Bernal was shot to death on July 25, 2015 in the parking lot of the Dodge City Daily Globe .
Fraire was arrested and charged in October 2016. Besides the murder charge, Fraire also was convicted of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
The newspaper's parking lot was being used as overflow parking for a concert Bernal attended.
Prosecutors say Fraire shot Bernal six times before fleeing the scene.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Local News
