Man convicted in deaths of two victims in Topeka in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 34-year-old Washington County man has been convicted in the deaths of a woman and her cousin in Topeka.

Richard Showalter, of Greenleaf, was convicted Tuesday for his role in the beating and stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Lisa Sportsman and her 17-year-old cousin, Jesse Polinskey in July 2018. Showalter was the third man convicted in the case.

Lisa Sportsman was the estranged wife of 43-year-old Bradley Sportsman, of Hollenberg, who pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to almost 46 years in prison.

The third suspect, 22-year-old Matthew Hutto, of Clay Center, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

