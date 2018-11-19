Kansas

Man convicted of attacking woman along river sentenced

Posted: Nov 19, 2018 12:43 PM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 12:57 PM CST

Man convicted of attacking woman along river sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Ronald Knittle, the man found guilty of attacking a jogger near downtown Wichita in March, was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison. 

Police said the woman was jogging on a bike path on McLean near the Arkansas River when she was approached.

A city of Wichita employee was nearby and helped stop Knittle from further attacking the woman. 

She sustained minor injuries in the attack.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center