Man convicted of attacking woman along river sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Ronald Knittle, the man found guilty of attacking a jogger near downtown Wichita in March, was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.

Police said the woman was jogging on a bike path on McLean near the Arkansas River when she was approached.

A city of Wichita employee was nearby and helped stop Knittle from further attacking the woman.

She sustained minor injuries in the attack.

