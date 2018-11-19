Man convicted of attacking woman along river sentenced
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Ronald Knittle, the man found guilty of attacking a jogger near downtown Wichita in March, was sentenced to more than 25 years in prison.
Police said the woman was jogging on a bike path on McLean near the Arkansas River when she was approached.
A city of Wichita employee was nearby and helped stop Knittle from further attacking the woman.
She sustained minor injuries in the attack.
