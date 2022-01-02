Man dead after crashing into KDOT plow truck

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after crashing into a KDOT plow truck.

The fatal crash happened on I-435 just south of Leavenworth Road in Wyandotte County on Saturday, Jan. 1, just before 2 a.m.

Twenty-year-old Ernesto Lopez, of Platte City, Missouri, was driving a Chrysler Town and Country southbound on I-435 when for an unknown reason, he rear-ended a KDOT plow truck, or a 2018 International Dump Truck.

This car rammed the back of a KDOT snow plow on I-135 in Kansas on Jan. 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Kansas Highway Patrol)

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

