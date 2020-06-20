Man dies after being buried in chat at Kansas quarry

MELVERN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in an accident at a rock quarry in eastern Kansas.

Osage County Sheriff Laurie Dunn said that a chat pile gave way Friday afternoon as the victim was taking samples at its base and buried him at the Harshman Construction rock quarry near Melvern.

Two workers immediately began to recover the victim and were joined by fire rescue units. But the victim didn’t survive. His name wasn’t immediately released.

