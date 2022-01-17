Man dies after being ejected from semitrailer in southeast Kansas crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead after his semitrailer went off the road and crashed in Montgomery County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, on Jan. 17 at 9:30 a.m. a Volvo semitrailer was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 166 when, for an unknown reason, the semitrailer left the road on the north side and went into the ditch. It then continued westbound, crossing over a driveway entrance before tipping over on its right side.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. Allan Reed Chism, 67, of Arkansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.