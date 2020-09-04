STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 57-year-old man died in a pickup crash one mile south of Stockton Thursday evening.
Troopers say Alec Hrabe, of Stockton, was driving his pickup east on K Terrace just after 7 p.m., when he lost control on a curve.
The truck entered the north ditch, hit a washout, slid sideways and rolled on its side.
Troopers say Hrabe was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.
LOCATION:
LATEST STORIES:
- Man dies in crash near Stockton
- KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Approaching fall season brings pollen with it
- Judge sentences Ellsworth man in child sex crimes case
- Restaurant customers may have been exposed to coronavirus
- 11-year-old suspended for handling Airsoft gun during online school session