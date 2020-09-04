Man dies in crash near Stockton

STOCKTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 57-year-old man died in a pickup crash one mile south of Stockton Thursday evening.

Troopers say Alec Hrabe, of Stockton, was driving his pickup east on K Terrace just after 7 p.m., when he lost control on a curve.

The truck entered the north ditch, hit a washout, slid sideways and rolled on its side.

Troopers say Hrabe was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. He died at the scene.

