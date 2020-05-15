Man drowns in Kansas creek trying to save dog, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man drowned Friday trying to save his dog in a Topeka creek, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Topeka Fire Department and rescue crews are searching for the man’s body in Mission Creek.

Crews went to a 9:50 a.m. report of a man pulled underwater at 1820 Glick Road. The strong current pulled him under after he jumped in the creek to try to save his dog, according to emergency responders.

