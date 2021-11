LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Police in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a train.

The Kansas City Star reports that police in Lenexa were called at 8:43 a.m. Monday after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian on the tracks.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released and it wasn’t immediately clear why the man was on the tracks.