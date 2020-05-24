Man hospitalized after Kansas triple shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a Kansas City, Kansas triple shooting.

Police say they responded to the reported shooting Sunday. They found evidence at the scene and later located three men apparently hospitalized in connection to the shooting. One man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Two other men suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet identified the victims or released any additional information. 

