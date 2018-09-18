Man jailed after shooting, standoff in northeast Kansas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) - A man is in jail after a fatal shooting and standoff in northeast Kansas. The Jackson County, Kansas, sheriff's office says deputies went to a home in Holton about 3 a.m.

Tuesday after a woman reported her son had shot her husband and she was barricaded in a bedroom. Fox4KC reports deputies were able to help the woman escape.

Sheriff Tim Morse said he made contact with the suspect and spoke with him for several hours but the man refused to leave the home.

The man came out of the home around 8:30 a.m. after officers fired gas into the home and was taken to jail. The victim was found dead inside the house. His name has not been released.