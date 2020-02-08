Man killed in Kansas Turnpike crash in south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say a Hutchinson man was killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike in south-central Kansas.
The Kansas Turnpike Authority says the crash happened Friday afternoon, when the southbound car 58-year-old Gilberto Benitez-Garcia was driving went of the road near Belle Plaine.
KFDI reports that the crashed was reported around 12:30 p.m.
Friday. Investigators say Benitez-Garcia’s car traveled 900 feet after leaving the turnpike and hit a tree. Benitez-Garcia, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
