Man killed in north-central Kansas crash Friday

Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROOKS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been killed in a crash that occurred Friday in north-central Kansas.

Jean De La Roche, 28, of Garden City, was driving a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer westbound on Country Road X.

Michael Towns, 69, of Palco, was driving a 2000 Sterling tractor-trailer northbound on County Road 3.

De La Roche failed to yield to Towns, causing the two to crash into each other at the intersection. Both tractor-trailers then entered a field northwest of the intersection and struck a power pole.

De La Roche was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Towns was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories