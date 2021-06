LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Lawrence man who was at home when a 5-year-old boy shot a 6-year-old friend has pleaded no contest to aggravated endangering of a child.

As part of the plea agreement on Wednesday, prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of one year of probation for Rashun Lewis. Prosecutors said Tayshawn Mack Harris was shot at Lewis’ home in August after another boy found a gun.

He was critically injured but later stabilized.