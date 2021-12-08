Man from Liberal seriously injured in car crash

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Liberal, Kansas, has been seriously injured in a car crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that Wednesday, Dec. 8, 30-year-old Enrique Alvarado, of Liberal, was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

According to the KHP, Alvarado was driving erratically eastbound on K-51 in Seward County in his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

For an unknown reason, Alvarado left the roadway to the right. He then struck a field entrance and became airborne. After landing, Alvarado’s car rolled an unknown number of times, coming to rest on its driver side. His car caught on fire.

Alvarado was not wearing a seat belt.

