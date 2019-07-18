Man struck, killed by passenger train near Topeka

Kansas

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been struck and killed by an Amtrak train while walking across a stretch of railroad tracks south of Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the man killed in Tuesday’s crash has been identified as 64-year-old William Reynolds III, of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says about 150 passengers were aboard the train at the time he was hit. The train didn’t move for about two hours afterward. None of the passengers were hurt.

The collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather