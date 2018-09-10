Man who groped Uber driver sentenced to probation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A man accused of repeatedly grabbing his Uber driver’s genitals during a drive through Lawrence was sentenced to two years of probation but must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports 23-year-old Landon Roberson, of Lawrence, was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest in July to attempted aggravated sexual battery.  He would serve a year in prison if he violates probation.

Prosecutors say the Uber driver, a 30-year-old man, told police the man grabbed the driver’s crotch or tried to grab his genitals about a dozen times.

The driver told police each time he told the man to stop, the passenger became agitated and angry, which made the driver fear for his life.
 

