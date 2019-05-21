Man who led troopers on 100 mph chase pleads guilty to gun charge

Kansas

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Codey Elsasser

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man who led troopers on a 100-mph chase has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Codey Elsasser, of Arlington, pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a short-barreled rifle that was not registered.

Prosecutors say Elsasser was driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone in November when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop him.

The ensuing chase reached speeds up to 100 mph as he drove from Barton County to Rice County before stopping.

Troopers found a rifle, pistol, shotgun, bulletproof vest, ammunition and parts of a homemade silencer in Elasser’s car.

With two previous drug-related convictions in Barton County, Elsasser was prohibited from having weapons.  Elsasser also admitted smoking methamphetamine the morning of the chase.
    
He will be sentenced July 29.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather