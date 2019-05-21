Man who led troopers on 100 mph chase pleads guilty to gun charge

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man who led troopers on a 100-mph chase has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge.

Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Codey Elsasser, of Arlington, pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a short-barreled rifle that was not registered.

Prosecutors say Elsasser was driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone in November when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop him.

The ensuing chase reached speeds up to 100 mph as he drove from Barton County to Rice County before stopping.

Troopers found a rifle, pistol, shotgun, bulletproof vest, ammunition and parts of a homemade silencer in Elasser’s car.

With two previous drug-related convictions in Barton County, Elsasser was prohibited from having weapons. Elsasser also admitted smoking methamphetamine the morning of the chase.



He will be sentenced July 29.

