Manhattan City Commissioner runs for US Senate

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Manhattan City Commissioner and the town’s former mayor says she’s running for the US Senate.

Usha Reddi announced she’ll be running to represent Kansas as a democrat. If she won the 54-year-old would be the first Hindu to serve in the senate.

Reddi has experience as a school teacher and wants focus on education and opportunities for students. She also wants to focus on healthcare access, especially for the mentally ill.

Reddi said, “I thought here’s another place, another platform, where I can make a difference for the state of Kansas and the United States. If we are going to stay competitive nationally and internationally, I can play a role in that.”

Some of the other candidates Reddi will be going facing on the democratic side are; Nancy Boyda and Barry Grissom.

As for the republicans, there are Kris Kobach, Jake Laturner, Dave Lindstrom and Susan Wagle.