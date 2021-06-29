Manhattan plant will bring 37 new jobs bottling cold brew coffee, teas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan plant that makes cold brew coffees, teas, waters, energy drinks and more will celebrate its grand opening today at 3:30 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting. Governor Laura Kelly will be there to mark the economic expansion in Kansas.

“Initially we specialized in cold brew coffees and lattes,” said Dan McDonald, Founder and CEO of Bev-Hub. “But we quickly learned we could apply many of the same processing techniques towards other beverage categories such as teas, energy drinks, and even cocktail mixers – opening up many new opportunities.”

McDonald said Kansas State has been a “tremendous asset” and Manhattan had been a great fit for BevHub. The founder called the local and state government great teams to work with through the entire project.

“The Bev-Hub team produces and fills aluminum cans as well as aluminum bottles for a large variety of clients including national and global brands. Bev-Hub’s pilot facility in Wichita, KS filled roughly 3 million cans last year. The Manhattan, KS facility will fill more than 41 times that volume – up to 125 million cans during its first full production year.” Bev-Hub

Bev-Hub said an estimated 37 new, full-time jobs will be created.