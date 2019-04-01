Kansas

Manhunt in Olathe after officer involved shooting

Posted: Apr 01, 2019 10:23 AM CDT

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say police have shot and wounded one suspect of an attempted robbery and are looking for another suspect in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened Sunday after the suspect fired at the robbery victim and then at a responding officer in Olathe. Neither the victim nor the officer was wounded. The suspect was treated at a hospital and then booked into jail.

Police say another man was with the suspect during the attempted robbery. Police blocked off streets Sunday while looking for him and instructed residents to lock their doors.
    
 

