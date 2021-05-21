Marion County Food Bank to get new facility

Gerry Henderson, Marion County Food Bank, speaks at Friday’s groundbreaking for the new facility.

MARION, Kan (KSNW) — The Marion County Food Bank held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new food resource center Friday.

The new facility will be located at 906 E. Main St., Marion.

The food bank has expanded over the years, originally serving 893 households in 2015 and expanding to 2,541 households in 2020.

It was originally in the Valley United Methodist Church before moving to its current location, an old filling station owned by the Marion Advancement Campaign.

“We simply have outgrown our space,” Gene Winkler, treasurer for the Marion County Food Bank, said. “This new building will double our footprint allowing us to be more prepared to serve now and in the future.”

The Marion County Food Bank is staffed solely by volunteers who help unload the truck, stock the shelves, pack food orders, serve guests and more to ensure that Marion County residents’ food needs are met.

Last year, the Marion County Food Bank distributed over 122,000 pounds of food, equivalent to 101,000 meals.

Funding for the $305,000 project came from various local donors and the following foundations:

Sunderland Foundation

Mabee Foundation

Patterson Family Foundation

Lattner Family Foundation

The new facility will greatly enhance the food bank’s efforts to meet the meal gap in Marion County, increase efficiencies in distribution and provide access to healthier food choices for pantry guests.