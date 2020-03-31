Marion County Lake closed to non-Marion County residents starting April 1

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – Marion County Emergency Management officials have announced Tuesday that the Marion County Lake will be closed to non-Marion County residents due to the COVID-19 crisis starting 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, April 1 through April 30, 2020.
