Marion Elementary School: No school on Tuesday, Oct. 6

MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – The Marion-Florence USD 408 announced Monday that due to a positive COVID-19 test of a staff member, Marion Elementary School Pre-K through grade 5 will have no school on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Grades 6th through 12th will have school as scheduled.
School officials shared on the district’s website that contact tracing through the Health Department will start immediately. We will be in contact tomorrow with further plans of action regarding the situation.
For more information on USD 408, click here.
