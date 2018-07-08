Mayetta man killed in crash that shut down part of I-70

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas Highway Patrol said eastbound I-70 near Manhattan was reopened around 8:55 a.m. and confirmed a car crash that closed it initially had one fatality.

Officials said Matthew J. Bailey, 21, of Mayetta was killed when he walked across I-70, near milepost 317.9, and was hit by a Jeep Wrangler driven by Cyrus A. Renfrow, 23, of Greenwood, South Carolina.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

The accident occurred five miles east of the Manhattan exit on I-70. All traffic was forced off I-70 at Exit 313 to Manhattan, onto K-177. Drivers returned onto eastbound I-70 at the next available exit east of the accident. The accident occurred at mile marker 317.8.

More information on this incident will be released as it becomes available.