McPherson Police investigate threat at high school

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Police Department investigated a threat to commit violence at the McPherson High School Wednesday.

The McPherson Police Department received a report concerning a 15-year-old student threatening to commit violence at the McPherson High School. The McPherson Police Department investigated the incident and took the student into custody for disorderly conduct.

The McPherson Police Department takes reports of incidents like these seriously, since “A Threat of Violence is An Act of Violence.” The McPherson PD is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity contact the McPherson Police Department at (620) 245-1266 or McPherson County Crime Stoppers at (620) 241-1122.

