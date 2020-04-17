Meals temporarily suspended at Hays Unified School District 489

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays Unified School District 489 was notified Thursday that an employee in their food service department tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure outside of work.

The school district said this individual did not come in direct contact with students, families, or volunteers. They added that the Ellis County Health Department has already notified anyone who was in contact with this individual.

USD 489 officials said in their effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and families, they will suspend meal service at all their locations April 17-26.

USD 489 stated they will continue to work closely with Ellis County Health Department officials on their plans to resume meals starting Monday, April 27.

