Medical condition reason for injury accident in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police officers responded to an injury accident call at the intersection of Long Blvd. and Belmont Pl shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival on scene, officers located two Ford trucks at the intersection. Officers learned that the driver of one of the trucks, Anna Hahn, 33, from Garden City, suffered a medical condition that caused her vehicle to strike the other truck driven by Michael Benitez, 35, also from Garden City.

Benitez had a juvenile passenger with him who sustained minor injuries and was treated and released by Finney County EMS on scene. Benitez said he was not injured in the collision and did not need any medical treatment. Hahn was transported to St. Catherine Hospital by Finney County EMS for further evaluation.