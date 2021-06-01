Memorial Day Weekend: Multiple fatalities reported in car crashes across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Memorial Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m., Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2021.

KHP reportedly assisted 748 motorists in total over the holiday reporting period, including working three fatal non-DUI-related crashes and five non-DUI-related fatalities.

They listed the following information:

Enforcement Data 2019 2020 2021 DUI Arrests 21 15 20 Speed Citations 776 1031 781 Speed Warnings 626 708 474 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 276 151 76 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 18 16 9 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 11 6 1 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 2 3 1 Child Restraint – Citations 39 29 20 Motorist Assists 1002 1026 748 (Courtesy: KHP)

Crash Data 2019 2020 2021 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 0 1 3 Non- DUI Related Fatalities 0 1 5 (Courtesy: KHP)

The Kansas Department of Transportation has also released its 2020 Holiday Statistics for Memorial Day.

Holiday Statistics – Memorial Day

Crash Type Memorial Day 2019 Friday-Monday Average Friday-Monday for 2019 All Crashes 471 533 Injury Crashes 103 108 Fatal Crashes 1 3 Alcohol-Related Crashes 28 25 Alcohol-Related Injury Crashes 10 9 Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 0 0 (Courtesy: KDOT)

6 – Year History

Crashes People Year Time Period Hours Total Fatal Injury PDO Deaths Injuries 2015 May 22-May 25 78 421 4 90 327 6 135 2016 May 27-May 30 78 443 1 113 329 1 144 2017 May 26-May 29 78 442 4 101 337 4 148 2018 May 25-May 28 78 472 7 87 378 7 126 2019 May 24-May 27 78 474 1 104 369 1 152 2020 May 22 -May 25 78 361 2 99 260 2 136 (Courtesy: KDOT)

Note: Data includes crashes occurring from 6:00 p.m. the first day (excluding unknown “Time of Crash”) to 12:00 midnight the last day.