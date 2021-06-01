Memorial Day Weekend: Multiple fatalities reported in car crashes across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Memorial Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m., Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2021.
KHP reportedly assisted 748 motorists in total over the holiday reporting period, including working three fatal non-DUI-related crashes and five non-DUI-related fatalities.
They listed the following information:
|Enforcement Data
|2019
|2020
|2021
|DUI Arrests
|21
|15
|20
|Speed Citations
|776
|1031
|781
|Speed Warnings
|626
|708
|474
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|276
|151
|76
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|18
|16
|9
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|11
|6
|1
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|2
|3
|1
|Child Restraint – Citations
|39
|29
|20
|Motorist Assists
|1002
|1026
|748
|Crash Data
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|1
|3
|Non- DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|1
|5
The Kansas Department of Transportation has also released its 2020 Holiday Statistics for Memorial Day.
Holiday Statistics – Memorial Day
|Crash Type
|Memorial Day 2019 Friday-Monday
|Average Friday-Monday for 2019
|All Crashes
|471
|533
|Injury Crashes
|103
|108
|Fatal Crashes
|1
|3
|Alcohol-Related Crashes
|28
|25
|Alcohol-Related Injury Crashes
|10
|9
|Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|0
6 – Year History
|Crashes
|People
|Year
|Time Period
|Hours
|Total
|Fatal
|Injury
|PDO
|Deaths
|Injuries
|2015
|May 22-May 25
|78
|421
|4
|90
|327
|6
|135
|2016
|May 27-May 30
|78
|443
|1
|113
|329
|1
|144
|2017
|May 26-May 29
|78
|442
|4
|101
|337
|4
|148
|2018
|May 25-May 28
|78
|472
|7
|87
|378
|7
|126
|2019
|May 24-May 27
|78
|474
|1
|104
|369
|1
|152
|2020
|May 22 -May 25
|78
|361
|2
|99
|260
|2
|136
Note: Data includes crashes occurring from 6:00 p.m. the first day (excluding unknown “Time of Crash”) to 12:00 midnight the last day.