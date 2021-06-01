Memorial Day Weekend: Multiple fatalities reported in car crashes across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Memorial Day Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday weekend ran from 6 p.m., Friday, May 28 through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2021.

KHP reportedly assisted 748 motorists in total over the holiday reporting period, including working three fatal non-DUI-related crashes and five non-DUI-related fatalities.  

They listed the following information: 

Enforcement Data201920202021
DUI Arrests211520
Speed Citations7761031781
Speed Warnings626708474
Safety Belt – Adult Citations27615176
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings18169
Safety Belt – Teen Citations1161
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings231
Child Restraint – Citations392920
Motorist Assists10021026748
(Courtesy: KHP)
Crash Data201920202021
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes013
Non- DUI Related Fatalities015
(Courtesy: KHP)

The Kansas Department of Transportation has also released its 2020 Holiday Statistics for Memorial Day.

Holiday Statistics – Memorial Day

Crash TypeMemorial Day 2019 Friday-MondayAverage Friday-Monday for 2019
All Crashes471533
Injury Crashes103108
Fatal Crashes13
Alcohol-Related Crashes2825
Alcohol-Related Injury Crashes109
Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes00
(Courtesy: KDOT)

6 – Year History

CrashesPeople
YearTime PeriodHoursTotalFatalInjuryPDODeathsInjuries
2015May 22-May 25784214903276135
2016May 27-May 307844311133291144
2017May 26-May 297844241013374148
2018May 25-May 28784727873787126
2019May 24-May 277847411043691152
2020May 22 -May 25783612992602136
(Courtesy: KDOT)

Note: Data includes crashes occurring from 6:00 p.m. the first day (excluding unknown “Time of Crash”) to 12:00 midnight the last day.

