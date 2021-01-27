Michael O’Donnell: The latest from Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission’s hearing on Michael O’Donnell took place in Topeka Wednesday afternoon. He was charged with nine counts, from 2015 to 2016. O’Donnell admitted to all the violations.

O’Donnell will have to pay a $25,000 fine, of which half will be waived if the other half is paid within 90 days. The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission said that the fine is that high because this is his second violation.

O’Donnell’s attorney had asked for leniency to mitigate fines, citing his client’s struggles with finances as he has been supporting his mother after his father’s passing.

O’Donnell’s attorney further stated that his client’s case is unique and unprecedented compared to other cases where larger charges were presented. The attorney said they’re not wanting to prolong the process to have a larger hearing because O’Donnell told him that he wants to leave this behind him.