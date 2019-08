WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Back to school can be an expensive time for both students and teacher alike. A new movement on social media called #ClearTheLists is helping turn teachers dreams for their classrooms, into reality.

Teachers across the country have made wishlists on Amazon, full of books, chairs, and supplies that don't necessarily fit on your child's school supply list. Then, they are posting their lists to Facebook and Twitter and asking for the help of friends, family or celebrities to help them buy the items, in turn "clear" that list.