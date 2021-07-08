Miss Kansas contestants take steps to raise awareness about causes close to their hearts

PRATT, Kan. (Nexstar Media Wire)– Miss Kansas contestants will be showing off their shoes during the annual pageant parade in Pratt, Kansas, Saturday morning.

Nearly two-dozen contestants are in the competition, hoping to win the title of Miss Kansas and represent the state in the Miss USA Pageant.

This year each contestant is raising awareness for their chosen initiative by decorating a shoe. Shoes are on display in businesses around Pratt for shoppers and tourists in town for the pageant to view.

Emily Rugg, Miss Air Capital 2021, decorated her shoe to resemble an airplane. She said it’s to honor Wichita’s history being “The Air Capital of the World.” She also works for Textron Aviation in Wichita. Rugg’s platform is “The Time is Female.”

“No more.” That’s the message from Miss Ark Valley, Polina Janel Nations. The Overland Park Native decorated her shoes with the important message as she works to raise awareness about “Together We Can End Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence.

Deanna Nguyen is representing Miss Asian Festival. Her delicately decorated white shoe is raising awareness for “CARE for Cultural Health & Health Equity.”

Music education for all is the cause Miss Augusta is supporting. Taylor Clark put her message out there on her shoe for everyone to see. And yes, that is a drumstick on the heel of her shoe.

Miss Butler County is Alexandria Gier. She chose to decorate a tennis shoe representing a card game called “Magic Gathering.”

Candace Sweetwood is Miss Chisholm Trail. Her green and blue heel is inspired by Marcus Pfister’s “True Rainbow Fish.” Her imitative is Reading to the Rescue. The organization provides books for children in need.

Jensen Mettlen is competing as Miss Dodge City 2021. Her initiative is “Courage of a Superhero – Be Mighty!” She chose to decorate a black cowboy boot to represent her title.

Courtney Wages says she sees you. The Miss Emerald City winner is raising awareness through her creative shoes full of eyes. Wages is in the pageant working to raise awareness saying “One Vision is Not the Only Vision: Eye See You.”

Regan Smith of Overland Park is competing as Miss Meadowlark 2021. Her message is to “Walk by Faith.” Smith is working to empower victors of domestic violence.

Miss Southwest, Sierra Marie Bonn engineered her shoe and used Legos to build the heels. Her shoes represent her platform of “Let’s Go Full STEAM Ahead!” by putting an emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

As Miss Sunflower, 2021, Bailey Smith is all about showing off the state flower of Kansas. She decorated her black heel with the yellow flowers for Thursday night’s parade. Her platform is “Improving Mental Health for Type One Diabetes: Don’t Sugar Coat it, Rise Above it.”

All of these shoes, along with the creations of the other contestants competing in the Miss Kansas Pageant will be on display at Saturday morning’s parade. It starts at 10 a.m.

The pageant at Pratt Community College consists of two nights of preliminary competitions where contestants showcase their talents and interview skills, and a night of the finale. All three nights are open to the public and can also be watched online.