More Kansans are seeking active shooter training

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A string of recent mass shootings is prompting more Kansans to take active shooter training.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office offers the training.

They say they get calls about it on a regular basis, but after the tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, those calls and emails have increased.

“The more aware that we can make people, the more help we can prepare for these types of events,” said Dep. Robert Hephner, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office. “I believe that when an event does happen we can greatly reduce the number of casualties hopefully”

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office and Kansas Highway Patrol offer free active shooter training to any business or organization.

