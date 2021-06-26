The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in Kansas using data from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

Lane Pearman // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Kiowa County

– Index: 0.118

– Total population: 2,505

– White: 93.9% (2,351)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (21)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (17)

– Asian: 0.8% (19)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (72)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (25)

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Elk County

– Index: 0.118

– Total population: 2,523

– White: 93.8% (2,367)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (10)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.7% (43)

– Asian: 0.5% (12)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (90)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (1)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Thomas County

– Index: 0.119

– Total population: 7,810

– White: 93.8% (7,328)

– Black or African American: 2.3% (177)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (28)

– Asian: 0.9% (72)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (85)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (120)

Bhall87 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Franklin County

– Index: 0.126

– Total population: 25,558

– White: 93.4% (23,867)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (237)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (142)

– Asian: 0.4% (98)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (8)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (872)

– Some other Race: 1.3% (334)

Catlady95 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Ness County

– Index: 0.127

– Total population: 2,876

– White: 93.3% (2,684)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (15)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (9)

– Asian: 0.3% (10)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (42)

– Some other Race: 4.0% (116)

JonHarder // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Harvey County

– Index: 0.132

– Total population: 34,503

– White: 93.1% (32,126)

– Black or African American: 1.7% (574)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (113)

– Asian: 0.6% (218)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (62)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (1,061)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (349)

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Allen County

– Index: 0.132

– Total population: 12,556

– White: 93.0% (11,683)

– Black or African American: 1.0% (125)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (37)

– Asian: 0.7% (94)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (30)

– 2 or more races: 4.5% (571)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (16)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Ellis County

– Index: 0.132

– Total population: 28,775

– White: 93.1% (26,783)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (312)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (69)

– Asian: 1.1% (324)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (114)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (979)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (194)

MadameGraffigny // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Butler County

– Index: 0.134

– Total population: 66,698

– White: 93.0% (62,026)

– Black or African American: 2.5% (1,671)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (493)

– Asian: 1.3% (840)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (34)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (1,521)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (113)

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Woodson County

– Index: 0.136

– Total population: 3,157

– White: 92.8% (2,930)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (14)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.1% (34)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 5.4% (171)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (8)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Doniphan County

– Index: 0.141

– Total population: 7,684

– White: 92.5% (7,108)

– Black or African American: 6.0% (459)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (37)

– Asian: 0.1% (5)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.8% (63)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (12)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Rawlins County

– Index: 0.144

– Total population: 2,502

– White: 92.4% (2,312)

– Black or African American: 0.6% (16)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (21)

– Asian: 0.1% (3)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (40)

– Some other Race: 4.4% (110)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Bourbon County

– Index: 0.144

– Total population: 14,608

– White: 92.4% (13,499)

– Black or African American: 2.8% (416)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (38)

– Asian: 0.8% (111)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (532)

– Some other Race: 0.1% (12)

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Norton County

– Index: 0.144

– Total population: 5,446

– White: 92.4% (5,033)

– Black or African American: 2.8% (151)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (53)

– Asian: 0.5% (27)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (102)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (80)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Morton County

– Index: 0.153

– Total population: 2,754

– White: 91.9% (2,531)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (22)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (5)

– Asian: 0.6% (17)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.0% (110)

– Some other Race: 2.5% (69)

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Reno County

– Index: 0.164

– Total population: 62,765

– White: 91.3% (57,332)

– Black or African American: 3.0% (1,855)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (730)

– Asian: 0.6% (354)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (9)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (1,705)

– Some other Race: 1.2% (780)

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Crawford County

– Index: 0.166

– Total population: 38,968

– White: 91.2% (35,547)

– Black or African American: 2.3% (884)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (153)

– Asian: 1.9% (724)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (1,391)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (269)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hamilton County

– Index: 0.169

– Total population: 2,591

– White: 90.9% (2,356)

– Black or African American: 5.3% (138)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.6% (15)

– Some other Race: 3.2% (82)

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rice County

– Index: 0.170

– Total population: 9,658

– White: 91.0% (8,786)

– Black or African American: 2.0% (189)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (67)

– Asian: 0.8% (79)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (20)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (313)

– Some other Race: 2.1% (204)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Sherman County

– Index: 0.173

– Total population: 5,938

– White: 90.8% (5,392)

– Black or African American: 1.9% (114)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (49)

– Asian: 0.9% (55)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (104)

– Some other Race: 3.8% (224)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ellsworth County

– Index: 0.176

– Total population: 6,231

– White: 90.6% (5,647)

– Black or African American: 3.2% (199)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (56)

– Asian: 1.3% (80)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (193)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (56)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Graham County

– Index: 0.182

– Total population: 2,519

– White: 90.3% (2,274)

– Black or African American: 4.2% (105)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 1.7% (44)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.8% (96)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cherokee County

– Index: 0.184

– Total population: 20,179

– White: 90.1% (18,184)

– Black or African American: 0.6% (120)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.8% (366)

– Asian: 0.4% (90)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (74)

– 2 or more races: 6.3% (1,276)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (69)

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pawnee County

– Index: 0.193

– Total population: 6,629

– White: 89.6% (5,941)

– Black or African American: 4.6% (308)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (64)

– Asian: 0.1% (4)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (188)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (124)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atchison County

– Index: 0.193

– Total population: 16,268

– White: 89.6% (14,570)

– Black or African American: 2.9% (477)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (67)

– Asian: 0.5% (78)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 5.9% (956)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (120)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ford County

– Index: 0.199

– Total population: 34,179

– White: 89.3% (30,528)

– Black or African American: 2.0% (685)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (324)

– Asian: 1.4% (469)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (14)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (736)

– Some other Race: 4.2% (1,423)

Macross24 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lyon County

– Index: 0.201

– Total population: 33,251

– White: 89.2% (29,661)

– Black or African American: 2.3% (763)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (244)

– Asian: 2.1% (710)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.2% (1,407)

– Some other Race: 1.4% (466)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wichita County

– Index: 0.202

– Total population: 2,130

– White: 89.0% (1,896)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (20)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (19)

– Asian: 0.7% (14)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (29)

– Some other Race: 7.1% (152)

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Labette County

– Index: 0.207

– Total population: 20,119

– White: 88.8% (17,858)

– Black or African American: 4.8% (957)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (165)

– Asian: 0.2% (31)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 5.0% (1,001)

– Some other Race: 0.5% (107)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Grant County

– Index: 0.208

– Total population: 7,467

– White: 88.3% (6,597)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (3)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.0% (0)

– Asian: 0.4% (32)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 0.7% (50)

– Some other Race: 10.5% (785)

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Chautauqua County

– Index: 0.212

– Total population: 3,323

– White: 88.4% (2,938)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (18)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.9% (131)

– Asian: 0.3% (10)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 6.6% (218)

– Some other Race: 0.2% (8)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greeley County

– Index: 0.217

– Total population: 1,185

– White: 87.9% (1,042)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (0)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (7)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (18)

– Some other Race: 10.0% (118)

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Cowley County

– Index: 0.222

– Total population: 35,351

– White: 88.0% (31,109)

– Black or African American: 3.3% (1,159)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.5% (525)

– Asian: 1.6% (569)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (43)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (1,544)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (402)

Keith Snyder // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Saline County

– Index: 0.227

– Total population: 54,701

– White: 87.7% (47,992)

– Black or African American: 2.8% (1,536)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (255)

– Asian: 2.3% (1,233)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (15)

– 2 or more races: 4.2% (2,305)

– Some other Race: 2.5% (1,365)

Tinboy2341 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Haskell County

– Index: 0.245

– Total population: 4,018

– White: 86.1% (3,461)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (1)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (56)

– Asian: 0.1% (5)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.1% (46)

– Some other Race: 11.2% (449)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Stevens County

– Index: 0.246

– Total population: 5,603

– White: 86.4% (4,840)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (43)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (22)

– Asian: 0.3% (18)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.0% (226)

– Some other Race: 8.1% (454)

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jackson County

– Index: 0.246

– Total population: 13,266

– White: 86.3% (11,453)

– Black or African American: 0.2% (28)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 8.5% (1,131)

– Asian: 0.5% (72)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (18)

– 2 or more races: 3.9% (511)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (53)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Johnson County

– Index: 0.255

– Total population: 591,506

– White: 86.0% (508,409)

– Black or African American: 4.7% (27,703)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (1,541)

– Asian: 5.1% (30,087)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (305)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (17,076)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (6,385)

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Brown County

– Index: 0.262

– Total population: 9,626

– White: 85.3% (8,215)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (82)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 8.8% (843)

– Asian: 0.6% (60)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (3)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (391)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (32)

Brylie // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Meade County

– Index: 0.270

– Total population: 4,180

– White: 84.7% (3,541)

– Black or African American: 0.6% (26)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (9)

– Asian: 0.7% (30)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (7)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (113)

– Some other Race: 10.9% (454)

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Montgomery County

– Index: 0.284

– Total population: 32,521

– White: 84.2% (27,395)

– Black or African American: 5.0% (1,638)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.3% (1,076)

– Asian: 1.0% (317)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (59)

– 2 or more races: 4.6% (1,503)

– Some other Race: 1.6% (533)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Leavenworth County

– Index: 0.309

– Total population: 80,745

– White: 82.5% (66,592)

– Black or African American: 8.8% (7,124)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (587)

– Asian: 1.4% (1,170)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (81)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (3,532)

– Some other Race: 2.1% (1,659)

National Park Service Midwest Region // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Shawnee County

– Index: 0.311

– Total population: 177,852

– White: 82.4% (146,615)

– Black or African American: 8.5% (15,142)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (1,683)

– Asian: 1.5% (2,664)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (101)

– 2 or more races: 3.7% (6,601)

– Some other Race: 2.8% (5,046)

Ajohnson360 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Douglas County

– Index: 0.314

– Total population: 120,290

– White: 82.4% (99,132)

– Black or African American: 4.4% (5,254)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.5% (3,008)

– Asian: 5.3% (6,347)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (24)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (5,253)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (1,272)

Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Riley County

– Index: 0.314

– Total population: 75,056

– White: 82.3% (61,781)

– Black or African American: 6.2% (4,680)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (330)

– Asian: 5.1% (3,801)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (143)

– 2 or more races: 4.3% (3,197)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (1,124)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Finney County

– Index: 0.333

– Total population: 36,750

– White: 81.0% (29,758)

– Black or African American: 2.9% (1,067)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (150)

– Asian: 4.1% (1,509)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.9% (1,056)

– Some other Race: 8.7% (3,210)

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Sedgwick County

– Index: 0.380

– Total population: 513,375

– White: 77.9% (399,953)

– Black or African American: 8.8% (45,401)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (5,057)

– Asian: 4.3% (22,290)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (255)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (22,383)

– Some other Race: 3.5% (18,036)

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Geary County

– Index: 0.500

– Total population: 34,025

– White: 67.8% (23,076)

– Black or African American: 18.7% (6,376)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (407)

– Asian: 3.0% (1,006)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 1.0% (352)

– 2 or more races: 5.5% (1,887)

– Some other Race: 2.7% (921)

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Seward County

– Index: 0.550

– Total population: 22,349

– White: 59.4% (13,284)

– Black or African American: 4.6% (1,039)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (124)

– Asian: 2.6% (592)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (46)

– 2 or more races: 2.0% (449)

– Some other Race: 30.5% (6,815)

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wyandotte County

– Index: 0.592

– Total population: 164,861

– White: 58.8% (96,974)

– Black or African American: 22.3% (36,685)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (806)

– Asian: 4.6% (7,557)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (354)

– 2 or more races: 4.6% (7,574)

– Some other Race: 9.0% (14,911)