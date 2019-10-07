Motorcyclist from Great Bend taken to Wichita hospital after weekend crash

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a weekend crash. It happened Saturday on the Barton/Russell County line.

In a news release, the office said a motorcycle operated by 60-year-old Gregory Allison of rural Great Bend was westbound on county line. The investigation reveals that Allison failed to negotiate the curve onto Susank Road. The motorcycle went into the skid, sliding over 100 feet. Allison was thrown from the bike.

Authorities said a helicopter was called to the scene, and Allison was transported by air ambulance to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

Deputies believe excess speed was a possible factor in the crash.

