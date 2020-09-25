Motorcyclist killed in traffic accident in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a traffic accident in southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Thursday to the scene of a crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. KSNT News reports the victim was identified as 25-year-old Colton J. Pearce.

No further details were immediately available.

