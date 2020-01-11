Multiple minor injury accidents across Kansas

(KSNW) – Temperatures continue to drop across Kansas, with many areas in the state only reaching single and lower double-digit highs for the day.

The cold chill has made some roadways slick despite city and county efforts to pre-treating roads and elevated surfaces.

Multiple injury accidents have been reported since Friday amid rain showers, hail, and snow. Injury crashes reported by Kansas Highway Patrol list Sedgwick, Allen, Ellis, Riley, and Shawnee counties as some of the areas where these incidents have taken place.

Many of the incidents report vehicles losing control and striking barrier walls or guard rails, one-vehicle rollover accidents, and loss of control on icy bridges.

An accident that occurred Friday in Riley County on K-18 caused a chain reaction collision involving 11 vehicles. The driver of a Nissan Frontier heading westbound lost control on an icy bridge impacting bridge rails on both sides of the road. Because of the slick bridge surface, vehicles approaching the accident were unable to slow down or come to a stop before colliding with each other.

Fortunately, no serious or fatal injuries have occurred in any of the accidents reported.

KDOT will have crews working to clear roads Saturday and suggests giving them room to work by staying off the roads if possible. If you must travel, they ask you to drive slower and give your self more time to arrive at your destination safely.

Check here at Kandrive.org for updated road conditions across the state.

