Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on I-70

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – As many as ten vehicles have crashed on I-70 just east of Junction City.
Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers are on the scene now. He says it is being reported as a non-injury crash so far.
Gardner says there are possibly ten vehicles involved in the wreck.
Drivers may want to find an alternate route. The highway patrol has closed eastbound lanes.
We will update the story as we get new information.
