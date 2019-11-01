Closings and Delays
Oaklawn Elementary

Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on I-70

Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – As many as ten vehicles have crashed on I-70 just east of Junction City.

Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol says troopers are on the scene now. He says it is being reported as a non-injury crash so far.

Gardner says there are possibly ten vehicles involved in the wreck.

Drivers may want to find an alternate route. The highway patrol has closed eastbound lanes.

We will update the story as we get new information.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories