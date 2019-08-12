Murder trial in Lawrence shooting delayed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – A trial for a 22-year-old Lawrence man charged with fatally shooting another man two years ago has been delayed again.

Steven Drake III is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2017 death of 26-year-old Bryce Holladay at Drake’s home.

A judge agreed to the delay Monday, after Drake’s attorney, Angela Keck, filed a motion to withdraw, saying she had a conflict of interest. The nature of the conflict was not disclosed.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the case has been continued several times in the past 14 months. The most recent trial was scheduled to begin Aug. 19.

Drake and three other people at the house testified at a preliminary hearing Holladay was taking things from the home, refused to leave and punched Drake in the face before the shooting.

