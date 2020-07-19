NAACP initiates its Youth Council ‘Knowledge is Power Lecture Series’ in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The NAACP Youth Council in Wichita initiated its ‘Knowledge is Power Lectures’ Saturday around 10 a.m. The event was hosted by the Sunflower Community Action.

Youth Advisor for the Wichita NAACP Youth Council, Lawanda Deshazer says the event was organized to help its youth members gain long-lasting leadership skills.

“So we are giving them a baseline education on how to become a leader,” said Deshazer.

She says they are using seven habits of highly effective people to guide these young minds into taking initiative into their hands and become a leader within their community.

“So we’re trying to give out kids tools in their toolboxes so they can be leaders today and tomorrow,”

The kids participating in the lecture had the opportunity to hear from local leaders in the community such as attorney Robert Moody, Magistrate Judge Birzer, and SE Regional Field Director Kevin Myles.

“We are covering all realms of leaderships for our youth,” said Deshazer.

LATEST STORIES: