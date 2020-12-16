National bio-defense lab completion date moved to October

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Federal officials say it will likely be October 2021 before a national biosecurity lab in Manhattan is substantially completed.

National officials announced in April that The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility would not be completed as expected by December because of disruptions in supply chains and construction employee availability caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal Department of Agriculture and Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday the new “substantial completion” date is now October.

That is when the USDA will have full access to the plant and be responsible for its operation.

The new date will also allow time to address necessary technology upgrades and installation of USDA-funded equipment.

