National Fireworks Association holding convention in Wichita and Andover

Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Fireworks (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The National Fireworks Association is holding their annual convention in Wichita and Andover this week.

More than 900 members from across the world are in town for this event which includes firework product demonstrations.

The demonstrations, including small to larger fireworks, will take place beginning at dusk through 10:30 p.m. in Andover's Central Park. Many vendors are showing off their new products to wholesalers/distributors. Anyone that loves fireworks is invited through Thursday.

On Friday night, a big public display will be held from 8-10 p.m. at Central Park. Tickets will be required to enter the park for this event. They cost $5. Read more about the event below.