RAWLINS COUINTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a car accident northwest Kansas.

It happened Saturday around noon in Rawlins County near US Highway 36.

A pickup truck entered the intersection going eastbound and was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

The pickup’s driver, 50-year-old Derrick Bassnett of Trenton, Nebraska, died in the collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol says he couldn’t see the semi-truck because of tall corn.

The semi-truck’s driver was not hurt.